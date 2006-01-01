Yoga. Meditation. Sound. Ritual.

Our Mission is for Ritual to be a place where you can come to experience yourself in a new and more complete way.

To honor your wholeness. To come as you are, and leave as even more of who you are.

Through movement (such as yoga and dance), meditation, and sound, everything at Ritual is offered as an invitation to tap more into yourself and the power that you have to create rituals and environments that support you in your life.



Our rich selection of classes is designed to satisfy your natural cycles and rhythms-

because some days we need a more structured practice, while other days we need to flow,

then there are the days where we just need to be gentle with ourselves.



Also see our specialty offerings that include Qoya and Live Sound

as we begin to draw on the profound healing qualities of music and vibration.